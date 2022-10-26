Jonesboro Police ask for help finding missing infant, 1-year-old who may be with their mother

Three-week-old Henry Porter and 1-year-old Skylee Porter were last seen at the 1000-block of Hanes St. near Massengale Park in Jonesboro, Georgia.

JONESBORO, Ga. — The Jonesboro Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing infant and a 1-year-old.

Three-week-old Henry Porter and 1-year-old Skylee Porter were last seen at 3 p.m. at the 1000-block of Hanes St. near Massengale Park in Jonesboro, Georgia, according to the police department.

Henry was last seen in a blue onesie and a white hat with ears and Skylee was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, and black leggings, authorities said.

The children may be in the company of their mother Jacquelin Michelle Silva, 33, pictured below.

Authorities said Silva is 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair. A description of a vehicle they may be traveling in is unknown at this time, police said.

If anyone has any information about their whereabouts, call 911 or Jonesboro Police Department at (770) 478-7407.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.