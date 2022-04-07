Missing Person | Police issue Mattie's Call for Clayton County woman

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact police at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has gone missing in Clayton County, according to police. The Clayton County Police Department has since issued a Mattie's Call.

Ansley Fort walked away from a facility on the 200 block of Medical Center Drive during the check-in process on Thursday around 4 p.m., police said.

The 45-year-old has blonde hair, blue eyes, weighs 160 pounds and is 5-foot-7. Fort has been diagnosed with multiple mental disorders, police said. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a tan shirt.