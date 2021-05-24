Metro Atlanta man missing for several days has health issues, needs medication, sheriff says

He hasn't been seen since he left his home on May 13.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 49-year-old Gainesville man has not been seen since in several days and authorities say he is in need of his medication.

Renaldo Dozier left his home along the 3900 block of Cleveland Highway on May 13. He was reported missing on May 18 by his family.

"Renaldo has health issues and is in need of his medication," the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.

Dozier is described as 5-foot-6, 180 pounds with gray hair, shaved head, brown eyes and a dove tattoo on his arm.