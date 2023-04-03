Big reward now being offered in finding missing Georgia family man in Baton Rouge

Covington husband and father Nathan Millard disappeared over a week ago while making a block walk back to his downtown hotel.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Nathan Millard vanished in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, over a week ago while he was making a short walk back to his downtown hotel on what was supposed to be a quick work trip.

Now, a search and recovery organization is offering up to a $10,000 reward in finding the missing man from Covington.

Texas EquuSearch is a nonprofit volunteer search and rescue organization, which doesn't charge a family or law enforcement entity for its services. They have helped bring closure to devastated families and have successfully brought home missing loved ones.

"The reward is in hopes of getting some leads on this case so we can bring some closure to the family," founder and director of Texas EquuSeach Tim Miller said. "EquuSearch is offering up to $10,000 for any information that would lead them to Millard, alive or deceased."

They joined in the search on Thursday, as they had numerous people on the ground trying to find Millard in a four-block radius. The radius was a search zone they had determined he had gone missing based on evidence gathered by police.

Here is what we know so far:

Nathan was last spotted on camera leaving the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Baton Rouge hotel on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 22, where he was staying.

He attended the LSU-Vanderbilt basketball game in Baton Rouge that same night with a work client he was on a business trip for.

After the game, he and the client took a Lyft from the game to Happy's Irish Pub on 3rd Street in Downtown Baton Rouge at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The client said Nathan left the bar around 11:30 p.m. to take a less than two-minute, block walk back to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

Nathan did not show up to the meeting with the same client next morning. They were due to meet back on the job site at 8 a.m. The client went to the hotel to request a welfare check at 9 a.m. and the hotel staff reported that it appeared no one had slept there.

Nathan's phone was found a ways from the hotel: Amber said a city worker found it at a work site (it's unclear if it's the same job site Nathan was in town for) at Convention Street and North Seventh Street, about four blocks from his hotel.

His debit card shows activity since the time of his disappearance: His wife, Amber, said the first transaction was a cash withdrawal and that the card was in use as late as Saturday before she could get it frozen.

Kristen Harvey, a search coordinator with Texas EquuSearch, said there was a withdrawal made at an ATM, which is close to where the phone was found. She said authorities have surveillance video of the person withdrawing money from his debit card at the ATM near a Greyhound bus station.

There was another withdrawal at another nearby ATM, and "multiple smaller charges" at a Chevron in the one-by-four block radius, Harvey said -- all of it happening between 1 and 2 a.m.

He has not been seen or heard from since.