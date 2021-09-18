12-year-old girl missing in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police said Saturday they were looking for a missing 12-year-old girl in what they believe is a case of a runaway.
On Twitter, the department said Shadae Harris had last been seen Saturday near Thornewood Ln. in Stone Mountain.
She was wearing a grey sweatsuit when last seen, police said. They described her as standing 5-foot-4, weighing 129 pounds.
Anyone who sees Shadae or who has information about where she may be is asked to call 911 or DKPD Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.