CEDARTOWN, Ga. — Police in Cedartown are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has not been seen since Friday.

Shealynn Boyer was last seen in the Queen Street area at around 11 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Boyer is described as 5-foot-4, 143 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.