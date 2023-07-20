Woman missing for days in Rockdale County

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said Imani Roberson's car was last seen on July 16.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been missing for for days in Rockdale County, the sheriff's office said in an alert issued Thursday morning.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office put out the alert for 30-year-old Imani Roberson. The sheriff's office did not have many details about the disappearance of Roberson, saying in the notice only that she was last seen in a white compact SUV on July 16.

The sheriff's office gave her last location that day as Plantation Road in Conyers. The tag on the SUV is Georgia plate CRA7038.

"Please notify the case investigator of any credible intelligence that will lead to the whereabouts of the Missing Person and the vehicle," the sheriff's office notice stated.

The contact information for Investigator John Fort was given as 770-278-8170 or 404-548-2586, and his email was given as john.fort@rockdalecountyga.gov.

