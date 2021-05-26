Man with schizophrenia, suicidal tendencies missing from area behavioral hospital

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need the public's help in locating a man who they say suffers from schizophrenia and has suicidal tendencies.
Yabriel Holmone, 33, left the Riverwood Behavioral Hospital off Upper Riverdale Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
Holmone is a Hispanic male who is 5-foot-7, 250 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he was last seen wearing green colored scrubs.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Yabriel Holmone is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.