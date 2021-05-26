Man with schizophrenia, suicidal tendencies missing from area behavioral hospital

Police say he has suicidal tendencies.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need the public's help in locating a man who they say suffers from schizophrenia and has suicidal tendencies.

Yabriel Holmone, 33, left the Riverwood Behavioral Hospital off Upper Riverdale Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Holmone is a Hispanic male who is 5-foot-7, 250 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he was last seen wearing green colored scrubs.