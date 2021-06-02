Drone video shows moment APD located missing 84-year-old man

Atlanta Police used a drone to track down the missing 84-year-old.

Atlanta Police said after 24 hours, the chances of finding someone are cut in half. As the search and rescue team went past the 24 hour mark, police said they decided to use a drone as a "last ditch resort" to find Fred Samuels.

In an 11Alive exclusive, APD said within an hour of flying the drone, they spotted him about a mile from his home on May 26. At that point, K-9 and helicopter units had been searching miles of land for nearly 36 hours.

After tracking him down, police sent Samuels' family in to first make contact with him. In the drone video released by Atlanta Police, Samuels' son and grandson can be seen reuniting with their loved one.

“They were crying and laughing and praising God, so it was a good feeling," explained APD Sgt. Niya Mitchell.

Officers said the temperature was above 90 degrees that day, and Samuels appeared to have been sitting by the creek where he was found for hours. They said he was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, but is now at home.

Mitchell, with the missing units division, said the case hit especially close to home for her.

"My grandmother had dementia, she said. "So I know the trials of dealing with someone who has that illness."