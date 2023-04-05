Mother of 4 identified as woman shot to death inside car on I-285 in DeKalb County

Dorian "Sky" Bennett, 36, was found shot to death on I-285 on May 3 near Lavista Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday, family and friends identified 36-year-old Dorian "Sky” Bennett as the woman who was found shot multiple times in a car on I-285 eastbound at Lavista Road.

Around 11:45 p.m. on May 3, DeKalb County Police said their officers responded on to a person shot. When officers showed up, they found Bennett, who’d been shot multiple times, still inside the car.

DeKalb Police said based on the evidence, police believe the shooter was inside the vehicle when the shots were fired.

Bennett leaves behind four children. Her oldest is 17-years-old and her youngest is 10-years-old. Her brother-in-law who has custody of her children told 11Alive’s Cody Alcorn on Monday night that Bennett was a “beautiful soul.”

He said Bennett who everyone called "Sky" was in the process of turning her life around and getting back on track to be able to better support her children.

Bennett’s 16-year-old daughter created an online fundraiser to help with her mom’s funeral and burial.

“On May 3rd my mom, Dorian "Sky" Bennett tragically lost her life due to gun violence," she wrote. "To know my mom was to love her she was special, beautiful, and adventurous. She could light up a room with just her presence alone, her energy was contagious, and she had a heart just as big and beautiful as she was, which unfortunately led to her untimely departure.”

11Alive reached out to DeKalb Police on Monday night for an update on the investigation but haven’t heard back. At last check, no one has been publicly identified as a suspect in the homicide.