Multiple-vehicle wreck leaves one person dead in Athens

Credit: WXIA

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police said that officers one person was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck at the corner of Jefferson River Road at South Ridge Drive at about 5 pm. on Saturday afternoon.

According to officers, a 2004 Ford F-150, being driven by 51-year-old Kevin Cruell of Athens was headed southbound on Jefferson River Road.

When the F-150 got to South Ridge Drive, police said a 1991 Chevrolet Caprice, driven by 59-year-old Floyd Johnson of Athens pulled into the roadway and was struck by the Ford.

After the collision, the F-150 began to slide, with the driver losing control. During the slide, police said, the F-150 struck a Toyota RAV4 being driven by 53-year-old Brenda Pettus of Nicholson, GA, who was also southbound on Jefferson River Road.

Police said Johnson was the only person in the Caprice and was not hurt. The F-150, driven by Cruell had one passenger, 29-year-old Samantha Jordan of Hull, Ga. Police said they were both injured.

The RAV4 being driven by Pettus had one passenger -- 79-year-old Violet Sprinkles of Nicholson, Ga., according to police. They were both rushed to the hospital.

Police said Sprinkles later passed away as a result of her injuries at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

There was no immediate word of charges in connection with the incident. The investigation remains underway.

