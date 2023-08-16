Watch: Timelapse, drone video of UGA freshman class forming 'G' at Sanford Stadium

According to UGA, the 6,200-strong incoming Class of 2027 is also the "most academically qualified" in the history, selected out of a record 43,500 applicants.

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia's first-year students will begin class Wednesday, ushering in the largest freshman class in the school's history.

According to UGA, the 6,200-strong incoming Class of 2027 is also the "most academically qualified" in the history, selected out of a record 43,500 applicants.

Before beginning their studies, those students were out at Sanford Stadium to gather and form a massive human "G" between the hedges for the "Freshman Welcome" event.

In the video player above this story and in the YouTube player below, you can watch the UGA freshman class form the "G" in both a timelapse and drone video.

UGA also passes along these facts and figures about the Class of 2027:

4.13 average weighted high school GPA

The class includes 215 incoming Georgia valedictorians and salutatorians

The class of 2027 represents students from 470 Georgia high schools, 143 Georgia counties, 45 states and 14 nations

Approximately 81% of the first-year students are Georgia residents

Average ACT score of 30 and average SAT score of 1339

14% first in their family to attend college

“UGA’s incoming class is very impressive,” said Marisa Pagnattaro, vice president for instruction and senior vice provost for academic planning. “The class of 2027 is intelligent, creative and hardworking. We’re confident that this very bright class will do great things, and we’re here to support them on their journey.”