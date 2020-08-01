MARIETTA, Ga. — Time is ticking for a Mega Millions winner to claim his or her prize! According to the Georgia Lottery Corporation, a ticket worth $40,000 was purchased at the Publix on Ernest W. Barrett Parkway in Marietta.

The winning numbers were 25-40-41-52-56 with a Mega Ball of 21, drawn Tuesday, January 7, 2020. In Georgia, Mega Millions winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

According to lottery officials, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $21.3 billion to the state of Georgia for education programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program.

