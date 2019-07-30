EAST POINT, Ga. — This afternoon, the first responders of East Point encountered something rare, a thank you.

As an education workshop for upper-level law enforcement took place in the East Point City Council chambers, over two dozen men in purple shirts descended upon the rear of the City Hall to prepare their token of appreciation. Those men were members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, many of whom were former military or law-enforcement themselves.

Attendees of the 1st Annual First Responders BBQ

Ralph Carson, the community outreach specialist from the local chapter of Omega Psi Phi has this to say, “This is one of the concepts and ideas that came up on how we wanted to reestablish ourselves in East Point.”

The Omegas produced an impressive selection of hot dogs, burgers, sausages and fried fish for all the first responders on hand. In spite of the heat, everyone partook of the barbecue and rubbed elbows with their officers in the shadow of City Hall.

The moderator for the workshop was the former Director of Public Safety for DeKalb County, Dr. Cedric Alexander. His workshop which was on the topic of implicit bias showcased a vast array of law enforcement and other civil servants.

Dr. Alexander had this to share, “I’ll tell you what I’m really impressed about with this city is that they had the courage to go outside of themselves and say hey can you help to further develop our training and further develop our relationship with people in our community.”

The leadership workshop is scheduled to continue tomorrow as well.

