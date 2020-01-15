EAST POINT, Ga. — "Cuts For Koalas" is a fundraising campaign created by Wayward Parlor hairstylist, Hayley Jonãe.

Jonãe was inspired to create the fundraiser after hearing about all of the horrific loss of human and wildlife due to the wildfires. She also notes that growing up, her mother's favorite animal was the Koala. The population of this indigenous species has been particularly hard hit.

Jonãe will be running her fundraising drive at The Wayward Parlor located at 2705 N. Church St. Suite B, in East Point, GA this Wednesday and this Saturday from 10 am - 6 pm.

50 percent of all proceeds raised during these two dates will be donated to organizations helping with the Australia wildfires.

