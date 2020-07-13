Candidate for 9th Congressional District seat arrested for guns

Brooke Siskin was arrested after not turning in weapons following a court order.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Political candidate for Georgia's 9th Congressional District, Brooke Siskin was behind bars over the weekend after for not surrendering guns and ammunition she’d previously been ordered to turn in.

Siskin was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Thursday on a contempt of court charge. Siskin had been ordered to surrender the weapons and ammunition after a 12-month family violence protective order was issued in March.

After failing to adhere to the court order, Judge Deborah Fluker ordered the political candidate to spend the weekend behind bars. Siskin appeared at a hearing Monday morning at the Gwinnett County Detention Center and was released from jail shortly after.

According to her website, Siskin began working in politics in 2008 as a field coordinator for Barack Obama's presidential election campaign. In 2012, she decided to run for a House of Representatives position in the Georgia Legislature. In 2019, the Gwinnett County resident says that she worked for the bipartisan "Organization Go Gwinnett."

