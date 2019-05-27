LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — For the veterans who volunteer at the Gwinnett County Veterans Memorial Museum, every day is Memorial Day.

"It's a place where we don't allow them to be forgotten," Army Veteran Lou Zayas said.

Zayas and other volunteers see it not only as a safe place for them but an opportunity to teach others about their history and the history of their heroes.

Army Veteran Mike Lippman's hero was his father.

"I remember when he shipped out to go to Vietnam. We took him to the airport, and I was nine years old. He said that he was going so we would not have to go," Lippman said.

A sniper in Vietnam killed Lippman's father on December 11, 1965. Lipman said his father's sacrifice inspired him to join the 25th Infantry Division.

Stories like his and others fill the Veterans Museum.

"Our purpose here is to commemorate the men and women who sacrifice their lives," Lippman said.

Four rooms honor the people who served from the Civil War to the present day.

Many of the memorabilia are donated by families, like Lippman's family.

The museum will be open on Memorial Day, but volunteers encourage people to not only come on Memorial Day.

Want more Lawrenceville news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED: Memorial Day events planned in metro Atlanta

RELATED: Body of metro Atlanta man found in Gulf of Mexico

RELATED: Lawrenceville's newest police captain makes history