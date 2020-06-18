Gwinnett Police search for hit and run driver that sent motorcyclist to the hospital

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a hit and run driver from a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle.

According to police, officers were dispatched to an accident on June 10 around just before 7am at the intersection of Duluth Highway and Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.

Authorities say witnesses told them the driver of a red or maroon late-model Ford Mustang drove away from the scene towards Interstate 85. The driver of the motorcycle, a 30-year old man from Lawrenceville, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the motorcycle and Mustang collided as the Mustang was making a right turn from Duluth Highway onto Sugarloaf Parkway.

Investigators would like to identify the driver of the Ford Mustang and to speak with any other witnesses to this event.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.