Lawrenceville city officials say to expect an overall tax increase

Lawrenceville considers maintaining millage rate at 1.826 percent

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Lawrenceville Officials will consider maintaining the City’s current millage rate of 1.826 heading into the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021.

According to the city, leaving the property tax rate the same as the previous year will mean an overall tax increase for property owners whose property values also increased according to the Gwinnett County Tax Assessor’s Office. No change in the millage rate of 1.826 mills will result in a 65-cent/month increase for a home valued at $200,000.

“The City of Lawrenceville has not raised the millage rate in 29 years,” said Mayor David Still. “A millage rate of 5.00 mills was set in 1991, and the City has steadily lowered or maintained the millage rate each subsequent year since. In 2010, the millage rate was 2.160. That is 15.5% higher than the 2019 rate of 1.826, the same rate proposed for 2020.”

The City currently works with one of the largest municipal budgets in the Metro Atlanta area. With revenue streams that include not only property taxes and business fees, but also a robust utilities’ infrastructure of gas, electric, water and stormwater services. Lawrenceville strives to be strategic, intentional and practical with every investment.

The City of Lawrenceville’s credit rating was recently upgraded by Standard & Poor Global based on very strong management, strong financial policies and practices, strong budgetary performance, with operating surpluses, very strong budgetary flexibility, liquidity, a weak debt and contingent liability profile and a very strong institutional framework.

Lawrenceville residents are invited to the public hearings on the millage rate discussion to be held on July 8, 2020, at Lawrenceville City Hall at 4:45 P.M as well as July 27, 2020, at Lawrenceville City Hall at 12 noon and 7:00 P.M.

In 2019, the City of Lawrenceville was awarded the “Distinguished Budget Presentation Award” by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). This award represents a commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting and is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting.

