LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The city of Lawrenceville swore in a new mayor for the first time in almost a decade on Wednesday, along with several new Council members.

Mayor David Still is replacing the former Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson, who was first elected to the position in 2010. Former City Council member Still ran in an uncontested mayoral race. His guaranteed election allowed Still and Johnson to have months to prepare for the transition.

Other newly elected leaders including Glenn Martin and Victoria Woodson Jones were sworn in joined by Councilmen Robert Clark and Keith Roche. Glenn Martin won the open seat for Lawrenceville City Council Post 1 after defeating opponent Austin Thompson in this year's election. Victoria Jones was also elected to Council Post 2 after running uncontested.

Swearing-in ceremony in Lawrenceville From left to right: Keith Roche, Victoria Woodson Jones, David Still, Robert Clark, & Glenn Martin Mayor David Still surrounded by family and friends. Council member Victoria Woodson Jones surrounded by family and friends. Council member Glenn Martin surrounded by family and friends. Victoria Woodson Jones being sworn in. Glenn Martin being sworn in. David Still being sworn in.

