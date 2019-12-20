LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Tinsel is a 1-year-old female kitten who came to the shelter in December. She is on the smaller side and has black and white spots.

Stacie Miller with the Gwinnett Animal Shelter says that she has a very playful personality, "She is one of the more active cats we've had in a while. She likes toys and loves to interact with people."

Miller adds that she would do well in most any home, "She has such an open personality that she would do well with children, adults, and seniors."

Gwinnett Animal Shelter

Prancer is a 4-year-old mixed breed male. He came to the shelter with some open wounds that shelter staff believe may be burn marks or road rash.

Miller says he was on the medical side of the shelter when he was initially brought in, "He was treated for his wounds, and is now healing really well."

Prancer is classified as the gentle giant of the group. "He is just so calm and sweet. You wouldn't expect this personality from this big boy, but he is just the most lovable boy," says Miller.

Miller adds that Prancer would do well in a home where he could relax and cuddle.

Gwinnett Animal Shelter

Both Prancer and Tinsel are available for free adoption this week. The only other pets of the week still available for adoption are Simba and Tulip.

The Shelter is changing its hours in 2020. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 9:30 am to 6 pm, and the kennel will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 pm.

Want more Lawrenceville news? Like us on Facebook.

OTHER PETS OF THE WEEK:

Meet Cooper: Gwinnett Animal Welfare's pet of the week

Meet Petunia & Rocky: Gwinnett Animal Welfare's pets of the week

Meet Sirius & Lizzy: Gwinnett Animal Welfare's pets of the week

Meet Quasimodo & Zeus: Gwinnett Animal Welfare's pets of the week