Organization helps bring game of golf to younger to more diverse crowd, setting players up for the future

The Atlanta-based organization provides scholarships and clinics for young golfers.

ATLANTA — Every drive, pitch and putt gets Vincent Coleman closer to his goal of playing golf in college and going on to play at the professional level. He often goes to John A. White golf course in Southwest Atlanta, where he said the sites never get old.

The 17-year-old took up golf about five years ago.

“I like it when it’s quiet," Coleman said. "So when I come out here, I hear nothing. I just let my mind be free. I’ll come here when I have ups and downs and always leave with a smile.”

Jeff Dunovant, who manages the 40-acre, nine-hole course said golf runs in his family. His father, Harold, started the National Black Golf Hall of Fame in 1986.

The organization honors the pioneers of the once-exclusive game of golf and those who bring access, exposure and equity to the game today. While Harold Dunovant passed away in 2022, Jeff keeps the legacy alive by providing scholarships to HBCU golf programs and awarding scholarships to young golfers in metro Atlanta.

“It’s about giving our kids an opportunity to play this game, not only play it and play it at a high level, receive scholarships and then maybe go on to be a PGA Tour player or become an executive in the golf industry," Dunovant explained. “The golf industry is a billion-dollar industry. There are tons of things people can do. They can be an engineer, develop golf balls, you can be a marketing director. There are so many options, but our kids don’t know about it.”

According to the National Golf Foundation, around 3.5 million kids under 18, also known as juniors, played golf in 2022. More than a quarter of them were non-white. That number has grown six-fold in the last 20 years, according to the National Black Golf Hall of Fame.

"Golf gives you an opportunity to control your own future if you will," Dunovant said. "Golf has given me so much that I want to give it back to the kids that look like me. I want to give it back to all kids, but in particular kids that look like me.”

As for Coleman, he said the game has made him physically and mentally stronger. He looks up to Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka as inspirations. Dunovant also plays a critical role in Coleman's life, even off the course. Coleman said he felt like the game was growing, but there were barriers that prevented other kids and teens of color from getting into golf.

"One, finances. Two, people always think to play basketball or football," Coleman said. "I wanted to switch it up. But, the Black Golf Hall of Fame has opened a lot of doors for minorities, especially with the connection with First Tee."

First Tee is a youth development organization that introduces kids to golf and structures lessons around their lives. Coleman has found success in the program, as he formed part of the region champion varsity golf team at Woodward Academy in 2021.

"For me, golf gives me life lessons, and the biggest one is to stay calm," Coleman said. “The game is probably 90% mental, so you have to trust your ability. If you don’t trust your ability, it’s not going to work.”

The National Black Golf Hall of Fame recently inducted four new members over the weekend: