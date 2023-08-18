New traffic cameras to be installed at busy Gwinnett County district

These cameras will be found at traffic signals around the county's community improvement district.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police will receive 30 new cameras to track down traffic violations in a busy part of the county.

Board of Commissioners approved the initiative during its meeting Tuesday.

The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District ushered in the effort. The Axis security cameras cost around $2,550 each and will be placed at every traffic signal within the 14-square-mile district. This includes the I-85 corridor and a portion of I-285, according to county leaders.

These cameras will also help provide Gwinnett Transportation with better video coverage of the area's traffic while also providing an extra layer of security for businesses in the area. They will accompany Flock license plate reader cameras already installed at several traffic signals in the area.

"The cameras will be vital to help develop, identify and locate offenders who commit various crimes against Gwinnett County residents and visitors," a district spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

