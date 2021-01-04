Coweta County School District employee works to pick up the pieces after Newnan tornado

Newnan residents still work to recover from last week's destructive tornado.

NEWNAN, Ga. — On Wednesday in Newnan, people continued to pick up the pieces after a powerful and violent EF-4 tornado touched down last week, leaving a wide path of destruction across the city.

Dean Jackson and his family were one of many who lost their homes last week in Newnan.

“We were just huddling and sheltering … and within minutes that 125-year-old oak tree came down through our 75-year-old house," Jackson explained.

He said he grew up in that home before eventually raising his family there.

He recalled how he gathered everyone into a safe spot and telling them to "get down." Less than a minute later, he said the storm was right on top of them.

"I've never been in a tornado before," he said. "It's absolutely unmistakable what you hear."

As quickly as the father and husband lost his home, the Coweta County School District leader had to jump into action to help others.

“I dealt with my professional responsibilities the best I could just working from my phone,” he recalled.

Jackson serves as the public information officer for the entire Coweta County School District. Ever since the tornado hit, he says he's been working around the clock to make sure parents and students are okay.

The longtime Newnan resident said the last few days have really defined their city, and the term "Newnan Strong" couldn't be more fitting.

“I’ll tell you, I’m just in awe of our city," he said. "We’ve seen utter devastation, and people just keep coming out to help."

Jackson lives one block from Newnan High School which was badly damaged in the storm. Three of his four children attend that school.