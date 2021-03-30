Newnan mother shields children from tornado while sheltering in bathtub

Elizabeth Farbo and her family's lives changed forever, after climbing out of a bathtub where they held each other tightly as the storm hit.

NEWNAN, Ga. — All it took was a few seconds and the tornado overnight Thursday was gone.

But coming back to their house, Elizabeth Farbo and her family are reminded how their lives changed forever, after climbing out of a bathtub where they held each other tightly as the storm hit.

“It was so destructive and life can change so fast,” said Farbo, as she cried. “I got my kids. I grabbed all of these blankets and pillows and put them in their bathtub and I laid on top of them with my body."

"The babies were screaming and we were screaming to stay down and that we loved them and please stay down. They listened. They were really good," she recalled.

Their family home of only a year is now deemed a “total loss." Most of their belongings are destroyed and what they have left is all stuffed into two small storage units.

But Farbo is thankful she still has her family.

“Our kids were so confused and scared. We’re trying to reassure them that we lived so for that we’re grateful,” she said.

Farbo's family praised the Newnan community for supporting them through this tragedy, many donating to their fundraiser to help them find a new place to live.