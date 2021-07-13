Gwinnett firefighters battle blaze at Norcross strip mall

It happened after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

NORCROSS, Ga. — An early morning fire at a strip mall in Norcross kept firefighters in Gwinnett County busy.

Fire officials got the call at around 2:13 a.m. to reports of the fire at 5965 Buford Highway in Norcross.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the one unit and keep it from spreading to neighboring businesses. The unit was completely gutted, they said.

"Search crews were established and performed primary searches in the units to the left and right of the fire unit. No extension of the fire was found in either of the adjacent units and they were clear of any victims. Once a good amount of the blaze was knocked down, firefighters were able to take multiple handlines inside of the business and complete extinguishment," a department officials said in a statement.

It is not clear if the unit was occupied or what the business was.