Teen dies after shooting near his Norcross home, Gwinnett County Police say

NORCROSS, Ga. — A teen was shot to death near his home in Norcross Tuesday evening, Gwinnett County Police said.

Officers were called to Windward Lane in Norcross at 5:40 p.m. The neighborhood is not far from Meadow Creek High School off Steve Reynolds Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they said they found a boy in his early teens who had been shot in the street near his home. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Gwinnett County Police homicide and crime investigators are currently following up on leads. The police department said they have conducted their preliminary investigation.

"The motive for this incident is unclear at this time and more information will be released as the investigation continues," the police department said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (770) 513-5300. You can also submit an anonymous tip via CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online.

