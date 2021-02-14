'Picking up the tab': Mr. Peanut gives $130K to popular Atlanta restaurant

The campaign is designed to "celebrate those who went #ANutAbove."

ATLANTA — Planters announced this year, instead of spending $5 million on a Super Bowl commercial, they were going to donate to those in need during the pandemic.

"This year, instead of spending $5 million dropping me off a cliff again — please don’t — I’m spending it on the people who helped make the world a little less nutty," Mr. Peanut wrote on social media.

The campaign is designed to "celebrate those who went #ANutAbove."

Manuel's Tavern, the legendary Atlanta eatery on Highland Avenue, was in danger of closing by the end of 2020, according to owner Brian Maloof, son of the restaurant's namesake.

This year, instead of spending $5 million dropping me off a cliff again — please don’t — I’m spending it on the people who helped make the world a little less nutty.



2020 was a year for all of us. Let’s celebrate those who went #ANutAbove. pic.twitter.com/ojfWlIk51v — Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) February 1, 2021

But instead, neighbors and patrons stepped up and created a GoFundMe fundraiser -- raising more than $185,000 to date.

The pandemic has hit the well-known watering hole hard. While the bar is open, social distancing has left only a few tables available inside and some table service outside, which has been difficult to maintain with the colder weather of recent days.

The GoFundMe page met its original goal and his brought in over $100,000 in less than 24 hours.

Maloof was touched by all of the support.

"It’s brought me to tears several times when I think about it and it’s just heartwarming," Maloof said.

Now that’s what I call picking up the tab. After 60 years, Manuel’s is more than a bar. It’s a home away from home.



And that community went #ANutAbove to help them keep their doors open. So I’m donating $130,000 to level up their efforts. pic.twitter.com/dBQboqsi9I — Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) February 8, 2021

But that's not all. Last week, Planters (and, well, Mr. Peanut) announced they'd be donating an additional $130,000 "to level up their efforts."