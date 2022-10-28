Person shot, killed near Chick-fil-A on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting near a Chick-fil-A in the 800-block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW.
Police say a person was shot less than a quarter-of-a-mile from the Clark Atlanta University campus, just down the street from CAU Panther Stadium.
An employee at the Chick-fil-A told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn that the shooting appeared to happen in the street.
