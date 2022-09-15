23,000 Pickens chickens safe after fire scare

An electrical fire sparked at the chicken house of a commercial fire on Tilley Road.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Some 23,000 chickens in Pickens County are safe after a fire scare this week.

The Pickens County Fire and Rescue service reported that an electrical fire sparked at the chicken house of a commercial farm on Tilley Road.

"Pickens County Fire was dispatched to a possible commercial fire this morning around 8:30 a.m.," the fire service said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

They said that while en route, they were advised the owner had put the fire out.

"Units discovered there had been a fire around the electrical panel of the chicken house. Quick action by workers at the farm knocked out the body of the fire quickly. Fire units found some extension of the fire still smoldering and proceeded to completely extinguish the fire," the Pickens Fire post said.

The area around the fire was cleared and the fire marshal was called in for an investigation, which revealed the fire appeared to start from electrical wiring.