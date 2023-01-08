Pickens High reports power outage on first day of school, could be 'hours before it is restored'

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Pickens High School in Jasper, Georgia is scrambling to come up with a plan as a power outage has thrown a wrench into the first day of school.
"IMPORTANT: There is no power at Pickens High and we are being told it will be hours before it is restored," the school said in a social media post.
The post added they are "working on a plan now."
"Student who have been dropped off are being held in performing arts center. Car riders should not report today. More info coming via IC…etc," the school said.
Pickens County is among the many districts around metro Atlanta and north Georgia heading back on Tuesday, August 1, for the first day of school.
The school has about a student population of about 1,200, according to Georgia Department of Education data for last school year.
Meanwhile in a separate incident, the Georgia Department of Transportation reported all lanes closed on Hwy. 53 right by the school due to a crash.
