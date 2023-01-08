Pickens High reports power outage on first day of school, could be 'hours before it is restored'

A social media post by the school they are "working on a plan now."

Example video title will go here for this video

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Pickens High School in Jasper, Georgia is scrambling to come up with a plan as a power outage has thrown a wrench into the first day of school.

"IMPORTANT: There is no power at Pickens High and we are being told it will be hours before it is restored," the school said in a social media post.

The post added they are "working on a plan now."

"Student who have been dropped off are being held in performing arts center. Car riders should not report today. More info coming via IC…etc," the school said.

Pickens County is among the many districts around metro Atlanta and north Georgia heading back on Tuesday, August 1, for the first day of school.

The school has about a student population of about 1,200, according to Georgia Department of Education data for last school year.

IMPORTANT: There is no power at Pickens High and we are being told it will be hours before it is restored. We are working on a plan now. Student who have been dropped off are being held in performing arts center. Car riders should not report today. More info coming via IC…etc — Pickens High School (@PickensHighGa) August 1, 2023

Meanwhile in a separate incident, the Georgia Department of Transportation reported all lanes closed on Hwy. 53 right by the school due to a crash.

PICKENS CO.: All lanes blocked on SR 53 past Camp Rd. (mm 12.95) due to downed powerlines. Expect delays and seek alt. routes. #PickensCounty



Est. clear time: 9:30 am



Call 511 or follow online for updates: https://t.co/XdnPyi3ZdP pic.twitter.com/aWQ4RL2Aw2 — 511 GA - A Service of Georgia DOT (@511Georgia) August 1, 2023

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.