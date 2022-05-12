Police searching for rapper Calboy after allegedly assaulting man at Gwinnett park

The last known location for Calboy was in Dacula and his current whereabouts are not known, police said.

DACULA, Ga. — Gwinnett Police said they need the public's help in finding a 23-year-old rapper known as Calboy.

According to the Gwinnett Police Department, Calvin Lashon Woods "Calboy" allegedly attacked a man at Rabbit Hill Park in Gwinnett Park on Wednesday, May 4.

Authorities said the man had a broken leg, cuts on his face, and bruises on his face and torso, among other injuries. Gwinnett Police said Calboy is now wanted for aggravated battery.

Police believe Calboy was last in Dacula. His current whereabouts are not known, Gwinnett Police said.

Calboy is known for his 2018 hit "Envy Me."