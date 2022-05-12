Police searching for rapper Calboy after allegedly assaulting man at Gwinnett park

DACULA, Ga. — Gwinnett Police said they need the public's help in finding a 23-year-old rapper known as Calboy.
According to the Gwinnett Police Department, Calvin Lashon Woods "Calboy" allegedly attacked a man at Rabbit Hill Park in Gwinnett Park on Wednesday, May 4.
Authorities said the man had a broken leg, cuts on his face, and bruises on his face and torso, among other injuries. Gwinnett Police said Calboy is now wanted for aggravated battery.
Police believe Calboy was last in Dacula. His current whereabouts are not known, Gwinnett Police said.
Calboy is known for his 2018 hit "Envy Me."
Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to finding Woods to come forward. Witnesses are also encouraged to call GCPD investigators at (770) 513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can also submit an online tip here.