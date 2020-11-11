Ponce City Market to undergo major 500,000 square-foot expansion

The project will include a new tower, office building and an expansion of the food hall.

ATLANTA — Ponce City Market first opened its doors in 2013 and has been the catalyst for change in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood and along the Atlanta BeltLine.

This week the owners, Jamestown, unveiled new plans to bring 500,000 square feet of new development.

They said the site is expected to bring an office building, outdoor courtyard surrounded by 38,000 square-feet of shopping and dining, and more than 400 units in a new “hospitality living” concept.

“With this next chapter, we’re looking forward to adding more space for the community to work, eat, shop, and enjoy Ponce City Market,” Matt Bronfman, CEO of Jamestown said. “These plans keep sustainability top-of-mind with ample outdoor space, new technologies, green materials, and design that draws on the beauty of nature while honoring the history of Ponce City Market.”

The mixed-use development was a Sears catalogue facility in from 1926 to 1987 and later was then owned by the City of Atlanta and labeled "City Hall East."

Amir Farokhi, Atlanta City Councilor for District 2 said he's excited for the expanded footprint.

“Ponce City Market has been a transformational, historic redevelopment for the neighborhood, city, and region,” he said. "What is happening between North Ave and Ponce de Leon and along the BeltLine's Eastside trail is not just meeting demand, it's good urbanism executed with excellence.”