More details released about Powder Springs woman found dead, suspect killed by police

A Henry County police report has revealed that a woman was found dead the same day that a suspect was killed in a recent police shooting.

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A woman was found dead within a townhome in Powder Springs last week, a police report revealed. Officers said the suspect in the woman's death is the same man who was shot and killed by police that same day in another jurisdiction.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 64-year-old Arrett Carr was killed by law enforcement in Henry County on Thursday, Dec. 9. Before that deadly shooting, Powder Springs Police responded to a welfare check in the 3800 block of Equity Lane.

According to a police report, an employee of Debora Lalor called in the welfare check after receiving a string of messages with "bad language" concerning her safety. After responding to the messages and asking if the woman was OK, the report said the employee received the response, "No she`s talking to God now."

After noticing that a door to the Powder Springs residence was open, officers entered the building and began a sweep. Police discovered a deceased woman lying on the bedroom floor. No one else was discovered within the residence.

Powder Springs Police said they were able to name a suspect who was then tracked to Henry County. The GBI said officers of the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office and McDonough Police saw a car along Hill Lane in Ellenwood. Officers saw the suspect as he made his way to a nearby shopping plaza off Panola Road. The Henry County sheriff said that law enforcement attempted to speak with the 64-year-old man when he exited his vehicle in the parking lot and pointed a gun at authorities. During the incident, the GBI said several officers shot Carr; he died at the scene.

Witnesses described the scene to 11Alive.

"I was at Grease Monkey getting a car serviced and I heard sirens coming from every direction," witness Michael Woods said. "They begin to surround the suspect in a white pick-up truck."