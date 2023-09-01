Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $109 million jackpot

Nobody around the country won the jackpot Wednesday night, and the next estimated jackpot is $125 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — The $109 Powerball jackpot wasn't won by anyone around the country Wednesday night, with the next estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing up to $125 million.

The winning numbers were 21, 24, 33, 55, 69 with a red Powerball number of 3. The power play was worth a 10x multiplier.

There were no major winners in Georgia this time around, either, according to figures from Georgia Lottery. A few people, however, did use the power play to turn a relatively smaller win into a nice payment.

How many people won Powerball prizes in Georgia?

$1,000: 7 winners

$100: 25 winners

The seven $1,000 winners were all $100 prize winners who used the 10x power play to turn it into a four-figure cashout. Two of the people won $100 through matching four white-ball numbers and five of them matched three white-ball numbers and the red powerball number.

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When's the next drawing for Powerball?

The next drawing is Saturday night for roughly $125 million.

The cash option is estimated at $67.2 million for Saturday night's drawing.