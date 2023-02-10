Gainesville man wanted by police | Pregnant woman strangled, mother and child die

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are looking for a man believed to have strangled a pregnant woman, killing her and her unborn child.
On Jan. 29, Juana Jose was rushed to a hospital after first responders were called to a residence off Cooley Drive. The 22-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to a Facebook post from the Gainesville Police Department.
Jose’s unborn child also died “as a result of the murder,” the post said. Investigators began looking into her death after an autopsy revealed that Jose was strangled.
Max Roce Calel Sanic, who knew Jose, was identified as a suspect, according to the post. The 20-year-old Gainesville man is wanted for malice murder and felony feticide. If you have any information about Calel Sanic, call 911.