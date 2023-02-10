Gainesville man wanted by police | Pregnant woman strangled, mother and child die

Juana Jose was rushed to a hospital after police say she was strangled. The pregnant 22-year-old and her unborn baby did not survive.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are looking for a man believed to have strangled a pregnant woman, killing her and her unborn child.

On Jan. 29, Juana Jose was rushed to a hospital after first responders were called to a residence off Cooley Drive. The 22-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to a Facebook post from the Gainesville Police Department.

Jose’s unborn child also died “as a result of the murder,” the post said. Investigators began looking into her death after an autopsy revealed that Jose was strangled.