With COVID-19 still spreading, Atlanta protests go virtual

ATLANTA — For more than 50 days, protesters in Atlanta have continued to gather near Centennial Olympic Park demanding, as many others have around the country, for radical changes in policing and an end to systemic racism.

The movement shows no signs of fizzling out, but with COVID-19 continuing to spread in Georgia, organizers are bringing the protests inside.

A Zoom meeting is now being held nightly from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. with a number of prominent advocates, among them journalist Hannah Gebresilassie, attorney Gerald Griggs, and Ms. Juicy of "Little Women: Atlanta."

It is being billed as the "Line of Solidarity."

"Through the #LineOfSolidarity, we formed a family that was able to empower one another, fight for justice together, register voters, provide education on legislation + civic engagement, listen to powerful testimonies & share actionable steps to take toward pursuing justice, equality & equity. None of this will stop as we move forward," Ms. Juicy wrote on Instagram.⁣⁣⁣

Organizers told 11Alive's Hope Ford there would still sometimes be in-person protest actions at Centennial Olympic Park. At the moment, though, the ongoing Zoom meetings will provide an avenue to continue the conversation while maintaining more reliable social distancing.

For those interested in participating, you can pre-register for the meetings here.