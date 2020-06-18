Demonstrators gather outside of police precinct near Grant Park in Atlanta

Some of the demonstrators had signs had shouted chants at the Zone 3 precinct.

ATLANTA — A group of demonstrators gathered Wednesday night in Atlanta near the police precinct located by Grant Park.

11Alive Photojournalist Tyson Paul also spotted some officers setting up barricades in the area. Some of the demonstrators had signs had shouted chants at the Zone 3 precinct.

This comes after Atlanta Police addressed claims of walk outs of officers with the department Wednesday night. Atlanta Police spokesperson Sgt. John Chafee told 11Alive that suggestions that multiple officers from each of the department's zones had walked off the job were "inaccurate."

"However," Chafee said, "the department is experiencing a higher than usual number of call outs with the incoming shift."

He added that the department has "enough resources" to be able to respond to incidents throughout the city and maintain regular operations. 11Alive has asked for specifics about the number of officers who have called out, but APD only answered with the same statement.

Earlier in the day, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced that fired Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe would face charges connection to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed during an encounter with police at a Wendy's restaurant off University Avenue Friday night. The other officer who was there, Devin Brosnan, is also facing charges in the case.