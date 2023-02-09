'Unauthorized' use of crane leads to Atlanta parking lot collapse, company says

Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Fire have not responded to requests for more information, and local authorities have not reported any injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A parking lot collapsed in Atlanta on Saturday morning at Publix Supermarkets, according to a spokesperson from the company.

The company said they believe "an unauthorized person unaffiliated with ownership" drove a crane on the top level of the parking lot, ignoring weight limit warning signs.

That's when the parking lot collapsed partially. Publix Supermarkets said they were working with authorities and that construction would begin as soon as possible.

Read their full statement below:

“We are aware of this situation and are currently working with appropriate authorities as they investigate the incident. Authorities were immediately notified at the time of the incident. As of now, it appears that an unauthorized person unaffiliated with ownership drove a crane truck onto the upper level of the deck past the weight-limit warning signs. The parking deck was constructed to the highest levels of safety, and repairs will begin soon so as not to disrupt shoppers further."