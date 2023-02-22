New initiative hopes to locate missing Georgia infant over 40 years later

Raymond Green was only five days old when he was abducted in southwest Atlanta on Nov. 6, 1978.

ATLANTA — A new nationwide search is working to find a man who has been missing since he was just an infant back in the 1970s.

Raymond Green was only five days old when he was abducted in southwest Atlanta on Nov. 6, 1978.

His mother, Donna, said she befriended a woman who went by "Lisa" after giving birth and alleges that woman showed up one day and abducted the child.

Now, more than 40 years later, a new initiative hopes to locate Green, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Gas pumps across the U.S. will spotlight the case in hopes of someone, anyone, offering information.

The NCMEC is expected to expand on the specifics of this strategy during a Wednesday press conference, featuring Donna Green herself among local law enforcement officials.

In addition, composite sketches have been provided showcasing what Green is believed to look like now and what his alleged kidnapper may have looked like at the time. The composites are depicted in the gallery below.