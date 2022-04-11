$20K reward offered leading to arrest of suspect accused of shooting detention officer, killing another

A search is underway for 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — The Henry County Sheriff's Office and CrimeStoppers Atlanta are offering a $20,000 reward– leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect accused of shooting a detention officer and killing another person.

Henry County Sheriff said it's contributing $15,000 and CrimeStoppers is putting forward an additional $5,000 amid a manhunt for 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas. Georgia State Patrol has also issued a statewide Blue Alert for Thomas.

The detention officer is critically hurt after being shot at the Hadden Place Apartments in McDonough Friday afternoon. A second person was also killed, authorities said.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. Thomas is facing two counts of aggravated assault and faces a murder charge. He is also wanted out of Clayton County and Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Thomas left the area in a gray Toyota Camry with the license plate CKD8148. He is 5-feet 11-inches tall and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, GSP said.