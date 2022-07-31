Victim: Road rage incident on I-85 leads to shooting that ended at Atlantic Station

The man had an apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder.

ATLANTA — A man told police that he believes a road rage incident on Interstate 85 in Atlanta led to a shooting that ended near Atlantic Station.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to 12 Atlantic Station off 17th Street to reports of a person shot.

He said he believed the incident between himself and another driver escalated to shots fired when he was driving southbound on I-85. He then drove himself to the hotel and residential high rise.