Sandy Springs officials to receive more body cameras to ensure all officers will have one

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs leaders said they are working to make sure all of the city's officers have body cameras.

The city council said it approved a contract with Axon that upgrades current equipment, in addition to adding 40 new body cameras. The agreement consolidates its existing contracts with Axon, according to the city.

"The Sandy Springs Police Department today has 170 sworn officers with arrest authority, including full and part-time members," the news release said. "Current events across the country have shown the need and benefit for transparency, provided with body-worn cameras."

City officials said they have worked with Axon since 2008 when they secured tasers from the company. In 2017, they started getting body cameras from Axon.

They added that taser deployments were evaluated and there were concerns regarding "limitations related to close-quarter engagement, penetration of thick clothing, and accuracy."

"The agreement with Axon ensures that 100 percent of all sworn officers in Sandy Springs will have Body Worn Cameras," the city said. "The contract upgrades the department’s Tasers to the latest Taser 7, produced exclusively by Axon."

The body cameras will be activated whenever an officer turns on or activates a taser. They added that Axon will provide training as well as handle the maintenance of the department’s tasers, body cameras, dash Cameras, and evidence management systems.