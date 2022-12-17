Funeral arrangements announced for Gwinnett County correctional officer

Here's how to honor Officer Scott Riner's memory

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Loved ones have announced the funeral arrangements for a Gwinnett County correctional officer who was shot and killed outside the department.

Scott Riner's family is asking the community to pay their respects next week. They will be expecting any friends on Monday at Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, with the burial to follow at West View Cemetery on Main Avenue in Monticello.

Riner was shot and killed outside the Comprehensive Correctional Complex on Dec. 13. Gwinnett County Police Department detectives arrested a man three days later. He is now accused of Riner's murder.

"Today, Scott's alleged killer was arrested and we fully believe that justice will be rightfully served," the family said in a statement on the day of the suspect's arrest. "While we are all still grappling with the loss of someone we loved so dearly, we can now begin to properly grieve knowing that Scott's alleged killer is behind bars."

Riner worked with the county's corrections department for ten years. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Elana Chessor Riner. He leaves behind his son, daughter and grandson.

Though the family appreciates tributes and condolences, they ask in lieu of flowers; people instead honor Riner's memory by donating to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed here.

Find more details on arrangements below:

Church visit

Monday, Dec. 19

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Peach Tree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners

Funeral services

Tuesday, Dec. 20

11 a.m.

North Metro Baptist Church

1026 Old Peachtree Rd. NE, Lawrenceville