Security guard shot after couple tries to leave Dunwoody restaurant without paying, police say

It happened Saturday just before 11 p.m. at Sage Woodfire Tavern.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A security guard was shot in the arm Saturday night after a couple tried to leave a restaurant without paying their tab, Dunwoody Police said.

Officers were called to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. just before 11 p.m. after a man was shot.

They said a man and woman left the restaurant without paying their tab. That's when the security guard attempted to stop them. Police say a brief physical altercation occurred, and the man pulled out a gun and shot the security guard.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition. It is unknown if the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.