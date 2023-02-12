Security guard shot after couple tries to leave Dunwoody restaurant without paying, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A security guard was shot in the arm Saturday night after a couple tried to leave a restaurant without paying their tab, Dunwoody Police said.
Officers were called to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. just before 11 p.m. after a man was shot.
They said a man and woman left the restaurant without paying their tab. That's when the security guard attempted to stop them. Police say a brief physical altercation occurred, and the man pulled out a gun and shot the security guard.
He was transported to the hospital in stable condition. It is unknown if the suspect is in custody.
