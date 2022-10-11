Shooting, crash reported at busy downtown intersection

ATLANTA — A crash and shooting investigation in downtown Atlanta has a busy intersection blocked Tuesday morning.
It happened off Ted Turner Drive where there is a large police presence and at least two cars involved.
11Alive's crew saw at least one bullet hole in a car and one person being taken into custody. We also saw officers canvasing the parking lot and picking up what appears to be evidence at Chic Restaurant & Lounge.
On Jan. 25, at Chic Restaurant & Lounge in downtown Atlanta, someone shot at least 15 rounds outside. No one was wounded, but parked cars were badly damaged from the bullets.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.