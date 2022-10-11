Shooting, crash reported at busy downtown intersection

This is a developing story.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A crash and shooting investigation in downtown Atlanta has a busy intersection blocked Tuesday morning.

It happened off Ted Turner Drive where there is a large police presence and at least two cars involved.

11Alive's crew saw at least one bullet hole in a car and one person being taken into custody. We also saw officers canvasing the parking lot and picking up what appears to be evidence at Chic Restaurant & Lounge.

On Jan. 25, at Chic Restaurant & Lounge in downtown Atlanta, someone shot at least 15 rounds outside. No one was wounded, but parked cars were badly damaged from the bullets.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.