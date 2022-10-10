2 shot, killed at Jonesboro townhome complex, Clayton County Police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating after a shooting left two people dead at a townhome complex in Jonesboro Monday.
Authorities said the call came in at 3:19 p.m. Officers are responding to the Riverwood Townhouses at 681 Flint River Rd.
11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene, where a portion of the parking lot and the outside of a townhome complex is taped off.
Detectives are still in the early stage of their investigation, as they talk with witnesses and work to determine what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
