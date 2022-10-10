2 shot, killed at Jonesboro townhome complex, Clayton County Police say

Here's what we know.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating after a shooting left two people dead at a townhome complex in Jonesboro Monday.

Authorities said the call came in at 3:19 p.m. Officers are responding to the Riverwood Townhouses at 681 Flint River Rd.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene, where a portion of the parking lot and the outside of a townhome complex is taped off.

Detectives are still in the early stage of their investigation, as they talk with witnesses and work to determine what led up to the shooting.

