South Atlanta bridge expected to be completed after nearly 3 years of construction

The project has been a source of frustration for residents since before the COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA — Signs and barrels block the McDonough Boulevard Bridge, which connects a key part of Southeast Atlanta. 11Alive was in the same spot a year ago, when the bridge was still under construction.

The bridge replacement project began in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Despite a promise to complete the bridge by early 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation said it ran into several snags that delayed the project, including the discovery of unmarked utilities, a land dispute with a homeowner, and challenges in working around the railroad system there.

"Any time there’s a delay in a project, that affects livelihoods, that affects businesses and people," GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said. "We share in that frustration. While we’re frustrated with any change, we know these people who live and work in the community, that frustration is even more personal to them. We thank them for that patience.”

A year ago, residents said they felt left out, overlooked and cut off.

Alan Schwartzwald works near the bridge and passes by it every day. He said he's gone months without seeing much progress and noted the quick development of apartments and condos down the street.

"They’ve built condos down the street in what seems like record time," Schwartzwald said. "Obviously, it’s not the city building the condos. It just shows you with the right number of workers and funding, something could get done with proper project management. I'm surprised it's taking this long to finish it."

Fekadu Alemu owns the nearby Lakewood Food Mart. He said he was not making much money a year ago, adding that business remains scant with the bridge still under construction and cutting off foot traffic to his store. He's still hopeful though that the completed bridge will bring a sense of normalcy and connection back to his community.

"We’re struggling for almost three years now," Alemu said. “So far, I’ve paid from my pocket. I’m just waiting for the future, hope everything is okay.”

GDOT said crews were on schedule to finish up sometime in December this year. Dale said the bridge should be safer and include bike lanes, adequate pedestrian access and special features for those with disabilities.