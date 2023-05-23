Stone Mountain Park to offer Memorial Day Weekend events | What to know

Stone Mountain Park is also offering one free attractions ticket to all active duty, veterans and retired military personnel with a valid ID.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park announced some new additions to its Memorial Day Weekend events this year.

Starting Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day), there will be performances by the Air National Guard Band of the South and other attractions including the Dinosaur Explore, Scenic Railroad and Summit Skyride.

The park will also debut its Music Across America Drone & Light Show, which will include new lighting effects such as lasers and flames, and 250 color-changing drones synchronized to new music. The park said its drone and light show will use projectors and a combination of 3D mapping techniques to make the show bigger and brighter than its previous drone show. After the show, there will be a special salute to troops and four nights of fireworks over the holiday weekend.

Stone Mountain Park is also offering one free attractions ticket to all active duty, veterans and retired military personnel with a valid ID. Military (immediate) family members will also receive up to 35% off per person. The light show and military band performances are included with an attractions ticket. For those who just want to see the light show, tickets are available starting at $5 per person.

Attractions will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. -- with the drone show and Memorial Day Weekend fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. each night.