Atlanta police investigating after double shooting on Piedmont road, suspect in custody

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a double shooting on Piedmont road Sunday. 

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. at 2195 Piedmont Road NE.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. According to APD, there was an argument and a suspect fired several shots injuring both victims.  

Both of the victims were transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition, APD said.

Officials said a male suspect is in custody at this time. 

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. 

