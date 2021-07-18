Atlanta police investigating after double shooting on Piedmont road, suspect in custody

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a double shooting on Piedmont road Sunday.
Police said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. at 2195 Piedmont Road NE.
When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. According to APD, there was an argument and a suspect fired several shots injuring both victims.
Both of the victims were transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition, APD said.
Officials said a male suspect is in custody at this time.
Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.