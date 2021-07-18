Atlanta police investigating after double shooting on Piedmont road, suspect in custody

According to APD, two people were shot and both have been transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a double shooting on Piedmont road Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. at 2195 Piedmont Road NE.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. According to APD, there was an argument and a suspect fired several shots injuring both victims.

Both of the victims were transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition, APD said.

Officials said a male suspect is in custody at this time.